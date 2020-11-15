Jeremiah D. Johnson

In Loving Memory

You never said I'm leaving. You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it and only God knew why. A million times I needed you. A million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. My heart still aches in sadness. My silent tears still flow. For what it meant to lose you. No will ever know. I am learning how to live knowing I will never again see your face. But I have peace in knowing you're in a better place.



