Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jeremiah Reid Darling


1978 - 2019
Jeremiah Reid Darling Obituary
Jeremiah Reid Darling
1978 ~ 2019
West Jordan, Utah-Jeremiah Reid Darling passed away from a debilitating illness September 3, 2019. Jeremiah touched our hearts in the deepest way and left us with an abundance of joy and laughter to remember him. He was our gentle giant with a heart to match his size. Animals and children looked at him with a knowing that he was their safe place. Those who relied on others for care were pulled to Jeremiah like a magnet. Having a sleeping infant in one arm and a puppy in the other was his true nature. The tremendous sorrow that fills our hearts reminds us how special he was. Until we meet again we remember Jeremiah as he was, our Gentle Giant. He is survived by his parents Debbie, Roger, Jim and Sandy; his brothers Daniel and David; and his nephew Adante.
A viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home located at 12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103, Draper, Utah on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM.
www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
