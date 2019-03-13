Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy DeMill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Kent DeMill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremy Kent DeMill Obituary
Jeremy Kent DeMill
7-28-1987 - 3-13-2018
Most loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, love.
It has been a year, and oh, how we miss you, Your fine mind, your funny sense of humor, your Unconditional love and concern for those around you.
We know you are with us, watching out for us, As you always have. We will never get over losing you, But we will get through it, because that is what you Expect of us. We love you forever, your family. You will never walk alone, and neither will we.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.