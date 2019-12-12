Home

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Skyview Ward
Jeri Lynne Butterworth Egan

Jeri Lynne Butterworth Egan Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Jeri Lynne Butterworth Egan passed away quietly Dec 9th, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born August 14th, 1943 to Marvin G Butterworth and Ruth Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweetheart and eternal companion Dwane, sister Diane Gunderson brother Paul Butterworth and granddaughter Emma Nicole Egan. She is survived by her 4 children, Melissa Meyers (William), Jeffery Egan (Monica), Steve Egan (Laurie) and Emily Peterson, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Dec 14th at the Skyview Ward (1361 East 4000 South, Millcreek, UT) Pubic Viewing from 10:00 - 11:15 am, funeral services at 11:30 followed by an open house. Interment Dec 16th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to in her behalf.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
