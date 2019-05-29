|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Jeri was reunited with her infant son Jeffery on May 24, 2019 at the age of 75. She fought a very valiant and long battle with respiratory illness.
Jeri was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 29, 1943 to Lloyd and Doris (Swain) Nepolis. She graduated from Granger High School.
Jeri married J. (Tom) Fife on October 3, 1959. Together they raised four children; Lisa, Kristin, Nicole, Monique.
Jeri had a love of her dogs, camping, fishing and gardening. She was kind to everyone and touched so many lives. She was always there to lift, support and love those in need. Her family and friends love and will miss her dearly, but know there will be a great reunion in heaven.
Survived by her beloved husband Tom. Her children; Lisa, Kristin (Mike), Nicole, Monique (James). Brother Michael (Judy) Nepolis. Grand-children; Mallorie, Max, Mike, Elle. Three great-grand-children; Aaliyah,Lauren, Henry. Preceded in death by her son Jeffery Fife, father Lloyd Nepolis, mother Doris (Swain) Nepolis, brother Richard "Rick" Nepolis.
Per her wishes she wanted to donate her body to science at University of Utah School of Medicine, be cremated and the family will have a "Celebration of Life" gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Jeri's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019