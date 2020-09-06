Jerilyn Nelson

1946 ~ 2020

On the afternoon of Friday, September 4th our beloved, beautiful, generous, sweet spirited and loving mom, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother gently left this earth. Although she will be sorely missed, she has been reunited with many loved ones who anxiously awaited to greet her.

Jeri was born on January 13, 1946 to Harry John and Evelyn McDonald Bowen, the second of four daughters. She married the love of her life, Robert Allen Nelson on January 27th, 1965. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Bob passed away in 2017. They were inseparable and demonstrated true love. They had four children: Michelle, Tami, Natalie and Jodi.

Mom loved being a wife and mother. She was the best listener. She sewed, cooked, cleaned and always the humble one behind the scenes. Mom was the one to leave a nice note in your sock drawer, drive you past the boyfriend's house with the headlights turned off and even buy the toilet paper for the late-night teenage toilet papering. She had a green thumb and kept an impeccable house. She enjoyed ceramic painting, camping, family gatherings, chewing bubblegum and dining out. She would not sit still even in the worst of pain. She was the first one to jump up (literally) when you needed something. A piece of her heart left when dad passed. She missed him everyday.

Jeri's memory and legacy live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Steve) Larsen, Tami (Matt) Eggett, Natalie (Lyman) Dutson and Jodi Nelson. Grandchildren, Brandon (Jeni), Tanner (Devin), Sydney, Brady, Lacey, Chase, Dylan, Paige, Jaydon. Great-grandchildren, Rush, Jamison, Jake, Zaiden and Colt. She is also survived by her 3 sisters, Rolene, Vicki and Janine. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad and loving husband Bob.

Per mom's wishes her body was donated to the University of Utah School of Medicine. She also asked there to be no service. In lieu of flowers please buy a bouquet for your kitchen counter. Mom loved flowers on hers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store