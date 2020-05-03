|
1947 ~ 2020
Jerrald Dee Conder passed away peacefully after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer on April 25, 2020, at home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on March 10, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Everett Dee and Lucille Conder. He spent his first five years in Garfield, Utah, before moving to Magna, Utah, where he made many lifelong friends. He graduated from Cyprus High in 1965 and Utah State University in 1969. After graduating law school at the University of San Diego in 1972, he went into private practice and enjoyed a legal career for over 40 years. He married Rosie Conder on July 25, 1998, in Sandy, Utah. Jerry adored spending quality time with Rosie, family and friend get togethers, sleepovers with Luigi, and walking his dog, Paris, while making friends in the neighborhood. He loved fishing with Dennis and Rick, golfing with Scott, and coffee dates with Rickie. He felt very lucky that friends became family and lifted his spirits, especially Karen (his sympatheri) & Bill, Patrick & Aaron, Esther & John, and Rickie & Susan. Jerry loved life and endured difficult treatments for as long as possible in order to savor the time he had left. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Conder, his children, Lauren (Thomas) Curtin, Jim (Brooke) McGee, Eric McGee, Matthew Conder and Josh (Lindsay) Conder, and his grandchildren Louie ("Luigi") McGee, Sydney McGee and Tyson McGee.
A special thanks to Huntsman Cancer Institute, especially Drs. Ward (and Connie), Buys, Beck and Glenn, as well as everyone in Clinic 3-A, especially Jutta and Allison for their loving care, and to Jen and Brighton for helping facilitate Jerry to be able to come home. Thanks to Elaine and Angi for taking care of Paris and to Christine and Pete for their support even on a weekend. Finally, thank you Huntsman at Home staff.
In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 virus, no services will be held at this time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020