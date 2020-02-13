|
Jerrilyn Fuller Memmott, 75, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 10, 2020. Jerri was born to Howard Fuller and Catherine Loder on February 9, 1945 and raised in Bountiful, Utah. There, she met and fell in love with Delan Memmott and they married in May of 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Throughout her life she was adored by everyone who met her and showed true Christlike love wherever she went. She was a fantastic example of ministering to others and often took much of her day checking in on those she served. She will be remembered for her fantastic giggle, her wonderful warm hugs, her compassion, example of faith, and her appreciation for all things Hallmark.
She is survived by her husband and 6 children: Brian (Lori) Memmott, Stephanie (Brian) Fuller, Jamie Memmott, David (Brooke) Memmott, Melissa Memmott, Emily (Jake) Olsen and 13 beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Catherine Louise, her parents whom she loved dearly and brother Howard.
The family would like to thank the employees of Lighten Hospice for many hours of care over the last few months.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the LDS Chapel located at 8825 S. 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. Inurnment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020