1928 ~ 2020

Jerrold William Anderson passed away on August 18, 2020 from cancer in St. George, Utah. He was born on February 8, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Foster Anderson and June Moore Anderson. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and friend.

Jerry had fond memories of growing up in Salt Lake Avenues and had countless stories to tell. He graduated from East High School then received his degree in architecture from the University of Utah. He loved his career as an architect, and the many people he came in contact with. Jerry joined the Peace Corp, where he lived in Tunisia North Africa and traveled extensively.

He is survived by: his wife Myrna (Powel) Anderson; two children, Rochelle (Terry) Muilenberg of Denver, Marc Anderson of Houston; four grandchildren & one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and Brother John.

Jerry will always be remembered for his happy nature, kindness, and sense of humor. He will forever be loved and missed.



