6/23/1928 ~ 1/1/2020
Jerry was born June 23, 1928, to Bruce Fox Brown and Cordelia Bird Brown in a one room log cabin in Mt. Emmons, Utah. He was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War and served in both the US Navy and Army. Jerry served in the Central Atlantic States Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1951 and married his great love, Joyce Lenore Burr, in the Salt Lake Temple in 1954. Jerry was recognized throughout his life as a genuine life force due to his impulsive generosity, his penchant for showmanship, his charismatic humor, his unmatched tenacity, and his love of God, country, and family. Please read the full life sketch of this amazing man at www.affordablefandc.com in order to understand why the world will never know another man quite like Jerry Brown.
He is survived and loved by his children, Vicki Armantrout (Mark), Karen Bludorn (Rich), Randy (Laurie), Cliff, Renae Haddadin (Muhannad), and Diane Moore (Christopher); 25 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings. Jerry loved his association with others and is now rekindling precious relationships with his darling wife, Joyce, who he has missed dearly for the past six years; his son, David; three grandsons; his parents; ten siblings; and many other friends and family.
Come and celebrate his life with us on Tuesday, January 7th, 11am at 6710 South 1300 East. Viewing at 10:00 am. Additional viewing Monday the 6th 6:30-8:00 pm. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Southern Utah Veterans Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020