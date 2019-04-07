|
|
1957 ~ 2019
Jerry C. Monson born January 23, 1957, passed away April 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 12th at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S. Salt Lake City, UT.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13th with a viewing I hour prior, also at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery at 2:00 pm. For the full obituary please visit: www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019