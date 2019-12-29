|
Jerry Dean Bown
1942 ~ 2019
Jerry Dean Bown passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 77 from leukemia. Born April 11, 1942 to Joseph Leo Bown and Dorella Jackson Bown in Salina, Utah. He married Judy Lynnette Garlick on April 16, 1966 in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Jerry served in the US Army from 1963-1965 as Private 1st Class Medic. He then worked for Tooele Army Depot for almost 30 years before retiring. Jerry truly loved his family and served his community and church with all of his heart. He was always the first to respond to someone who needed help with even the smallest of task. He especially loved to fix anything mechanical for those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children: Pam (Brian) Ruben, Mike (Shana) Bown, Joe Bown, Susie (Robert) Peay, Jimmy Bown and Mary Bown; his 11 grandchildren; and his brother, John Leslie Bown.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Kearns 1st Ward meeting house located at 5720 South 4270 West, Kearns, Utah 84118. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Burial will be held following services at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah 84065.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019