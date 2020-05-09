|
|
Jerry Duane Wells
1927 ~ 2020
Jerry Duane Wells, 92, passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications of a recent fall. Born Aug. 13, 1927, at Victor, Emery, Utah, to Samuel Morgan and Minnie Zoe (Lisonbee) Wells. He married Elsa Helen Johansen June 28, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple. Elsa and two of their six children, Mary and David, and a former son-in-law, William B. Quist, predeceased him. He is survived by children: Lois (Richard) Bobo, Provo; Elsa Quist, Taylorsville; Samuel (Kathleen) Wells, Cedar City; and Joseph (Tacy) Wells, Orem; 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served a 2-year mission in England and in numerous leadership capacities. He worked as a professional genealogist for the Church, first at the Genealogical Society, then at BYU, and finally in the Temple Department. He enjoyed gathering and preserving his own genealogical history and wrote several books documenting his own life and the lives of his ancestors.
Funeral services will not be held due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A graveside service for family members will be held prior to interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. A celebration of his life is anticipated around the time of his birthday in August.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2020