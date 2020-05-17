|
|
Jerry E. Fletcher
1945 ~ 2020
Our beloved Jerry E. Fletcher was born in California, Missouri on January 9, 1945. He suddenly passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 75. We as a family will miss him dearly. After graduating from Prairie Home High School in MO, he went on to graduate from Linn College in electronics; receiving his 1st Class FCC license. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S. with AT&T "Bell," attending more classes to become a consulting engineer. He settled in Salt Lake City and was employed by Utah's first TV station between St. Louis and the West Coast. Which is now called KTVX Channel 4 (ABC). He was a dedicated and valued employee, retiring after 43 years. Survivors include: his loving wife, Antje (Angie); his dear and very close sister, Sue Burlingame (Kenny). Other family members include: Anna-Lisa, Gaylene and Carlyle. 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Jerry was very close and beloved by Christopher, Ashley and great grandson, Matais. Preceded by his parents Helen and Claude Fletcher; sister, Freida Hensley and brother, Clay Fletcher, grandson, Chayton Miller, with his recent loss of his beloved companion "Zeena". He owned his own farm and was very successful at raising crops. "He loved the farm" in Missouri. Services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Moniteau Evangelical Advent Church in Jamestown, Missouri under the direction of Winn Mill Funeral Home in California, Missouri. Our gratitude to all first responders and thank you to all of our loving neighbors and friends for their outpouring kindness and love. Especially Krista and Alex Monte's family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020