1937 ~ 2020
Jerry Kent Whitehead, age 83, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Jerry Was born March 4, 1937 at Salt Lake City, Utah a son to Orin Kent Whitehead and Emma Grace Bailey Whitehead. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii.
He married Carolyn Thelin February 28, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Whitehead of Grant, ID, three daughters; Cindy, Nancy and Jaime; five sons; Scott, Kent. Lee, David and Greg. One sister, Sue Ann (Murray) Robertson of Highland, UT, and one brother Jay (Trudy) Whitehead of Salt Lake City, UT., 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Central Cemetery, Grant, Idaho. A memorial service will be held in Jerry's honor at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020