Jerry Lee Killen
1939 - 2020
West Valley City, UT-Jerry was born in Telluride, CO to Harley and Dorothy Coats Killen. He enlisted in the Army where he served for three years. When he returned to CO, Jerry married Leona Mundee on June 9, 1962.
Jerry passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Lodge at Riverton assisted living facility from complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
He is survived by Leona and their dogs, Sadie and Daisey; sisters-in-law Phyllis Mundee, Sharon (Adolph) Ortiz, and Monica (Art) Leonard; nephew Mike (Karie) Mundee, niece Vickie (Ken) Thomas, and Sonny Hoffman; and many more beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Merleen, brother Dick, nephews, and nieces.
Graveside services will be held June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.