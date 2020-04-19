Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
More Obituaries for Jerry Killey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Killey


1948 - 2020
Jerry Killey Obituary
Jerry M. Killey
1948 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Jerry M. Killey was born March 12, 1948, and our Cowboy rode away April 14, 2020. Jerry was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to fish, hunt, and rebuild cars. He worked as a mechanic for Salt Lake County where he retired after 31 years. He was stubborn and a man of very few words but his grandkids were his life. He had very unique nicknames for each one of them and he would name them after the moment he laid eyes on them.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jo Killey, his two daughters, Jodi (Victor) Garcia and Brenda Sprague, his grandchildren; Randi, Chance, Taylor, Jayce, Jordan, Trevor, and great-grandchildren; Maleah (Papoose), Baylor, Channing (Dennis The Menace), Brix, Jayden (Lil Warrior) and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Jessie, two brothers, David and Tommy and his mother-in-law, Sophie Speer.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
