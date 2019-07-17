|
|
Jerry Lee Byergo
1934 - 2019
Born 06/25/1934 in Guilford, MO. Passed away 07/14/2019 in West Jordan, UT. He graduated from Provo High and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After a long career as a master electrician he retired from IBEW in 1996. He enjoyed many hobbies. He raised 4 children, divorced, remarried and was widowed. Preceded in death by his wife Delores, father Glenn, mother Reba and granddaughter Brenda. Survived by daughters Debbie, Stephanie, Julie and son Devere. He will be forever cherished and deeply missed. We all love you very much. There will be a graveside service at Salt Lake City Cemetery, Veterans Memorial on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 am. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 17, 2019