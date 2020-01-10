|
|
Jerry Lee Clegg
1960 ~ 2020
Jerry Lee Clegg passed away on January 2, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview LDS Ward, 2045 Churchwood Drive, Tooele, Utah. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Tuesday, January 14 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020