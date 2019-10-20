Home

Jerry Lorin Parkin


1934 - 2019
Jerry Lorin Parkin
1934 ~ 2019
Jerry Lorin Parkin returned to his Heavenly Parents on October 18, 2019. He was born June 21, 1934 to Lorin and Thora Parkin. He graduated from Davis High, and served a mission to the East Central States. He married Evelyn Andersen in the Salt Lake Temple on December 20, 1957. He is survived by Evelyn, their 7 children, 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 South Main, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and from 9:45 to 10:45 am, at the church, prior to the service. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
