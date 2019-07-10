|
1946 ~ 2019
Jerry Lynn DaBell, 72, of Sandy, Utah, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 following a five-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Jerry was born July 13, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Emmett W. DaBell and Elma Rounds DaBell. After the death of his parents, he was raised by his older sister, Sheryn and her husband, Boyd Leavitt. He was raised in Lewisville, Rigby and Arco, ID and lived in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Later he moved to Pleasanton, CA and finally settled in Sandy, UT in 2000. Jerry learned about the importance of hard work from a very early age, an ideal that he lived every day, always living by the credo, "Suit up, show up, and do what's indicated". Jerry served his country for 13 years as a member of the Idaho Army National Guard. He built a respected career as an electrical engineer in the semiconductor and hearing aid industries. Jerry embraced a life of service, dedicated to his family, friends, faith and country. He loved to travel, was a self-taught photographer, and enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities, running, mountaineering, scouting, and cowboy-action shooting; especially in the beautiful state of Utah. Jerry constantly strived to learn new life skills, up until the very end. Most special of all, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his five girls. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christy Post DaBell; his daughters: Alyce Dribnak, Katie (Mike Worthen) McDaniel, Megan (Brad) Hemmert, and Sarah (Chris) Berget; 11 grandchildren, and many close friends and treasured colleagues. Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Burdette; and sisters, Sheryn and Alona. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Sandy, Utah (9575 South 3100 East). The family will meet with friends and family Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the day of the funeral, both at the church. Interment will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery (3810 E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, ID) services are under the care of the Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com The DaBell family would like to recognize the dedicated medical team at Huntsman Cancer Institute by asking in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to further the research and treatment of Multiple Myeloma. Donations can be made to support the research of Gregory Sborov, MD, MS, directly through the Grateful Patient program: [email protected] or call 801-584-5800.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019