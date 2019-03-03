|
Jess Hooton
1985 ~ 2019
Jess Bryant Hooton, 33, passed away unexpectedly in Bozeman, Montana on January 29, 2019. He was born May 14, 1985 in Salt Lake City, to Kirk and Lisa (Pratt) Hooton.
Jess was raised in the Salt Lake City area and graduated from West Jordan High School. The family moved to Bozeman in 2007 and it was in Montana that Jess discovered his love for the outdoors and his true self.
He was preceded in death by his sister Nicole in 2017. Survivors include his parents; nephew Aiden and niece Addelyn McCormick; grandparents Bryant and Marta Pratt of Murray, UT; grandparents Leo and Joan Hooton of Taylorsville, UT; as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
An informal gathering to celebrate Jess' life will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at the Old Meeting House, 4120 Highland Dr., S.L.C.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019