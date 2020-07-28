Jess Ray
Humphries
1930 ~ 2020
On July 26, 2020, Jess Ray Humphries peacefully passed away at the age of 89, of natural causes, surrounded by many of his loved ones.
He was born October 8, 1930 in Shelley, Idaho to William Chesley Humphries and Marilda Louisa Chaffin. Jess was the 7th of 11 children and the first to attend high school, graduating from Ucon High in 1949. He had a wonderful singing voice. He sang and acted in plays and operettas at school and church. He was also active in student government.
On September 6, 1950 he married Verna Jean Larsen in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In February of 1952 Jess was drafted to serve in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged two years later as a Sergeant First Class in the Army, receiving two Bronze Stars and numerous other medals.
After the Army, Jess attended four years of Idaho Business College and a Dale Carnegie Course. He got his start in the dairy business scrubbing walls with Cream Top Dairy in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1950. Fastidious and dedicated he rose through the ranks to retire 42 years later in 1992 as a plant manager for Cream O' Weber, Western Dairies in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 1962 Jess moved his family to a 35 acre wet-farm on Hitt Road, just outside of Idaho Falls. He and his family grew barley, wheat, hay, had big gardens, and raised animals.
Jess was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a High Priest, having served in five bishoprics, a stake presidency and in the scouting program. He served a mission with his wife, Verna, as a temple worker at the Jordan River LDS Temple in Utah.
Jess enjoyed woodworking and building projects at the homes of his children, camping, float trips down the Snake River, horseback riding, motorcycle riding, and karaoke. He is a member of the American Legion. He will be remembered for his work ethic, integrity, humor, storytelling, love for his wife and family, and strength.
Family always came first. Jess was always known for saying "I Love You More!"
Jess is survived by a brother and three sisters, his wife, Verna, and children: Dilleen Marsh (Mike), Deon Brady (Cliff), Darlene Humphries, Danese Anderson, Debi Katz (Michael), and DJ Humphries, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. (Further family records can be found on Ancestry.com
and Family Search.)
The family will visit with friends, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy from 6-8pm, please wear a mask inside. A graveside service will be held July 29, 2020 at 11am at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek. Suggested: wear masks, bring your own chair and umbrella.