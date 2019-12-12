|
|
Jesse Alma Ivie
In Loving Memory
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and devoted friend to many, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a warm presence to all that knew, admired, respected and loved him and his absence will be deeply felt.
Jesse was born in Loa Utah February 18, 1936. He subsequently relocated to Salt Lake City with his family where he met the love of his life and high school sweetheart Jean Warner. Jesse and Jean were married July 14, 1955, and had four children whom they have always loved to the depth of their souls, and were raised in the house that Jesse built in Cottonwood Heights when he was only twenty three years old. Jesse attended LDS Business College and spent the majority of his career in the construction industry well known as a master craftsman in the art of building and carpentry and mentored many during his lifetime passing on his expertise. He owned and operated Ivie Construction with his son Todd for decades until his retirement in 2006. Todd continues to own and operate the business in continuation of Jesse's legacy. He was a very hard worker throughout his life demanding excellence and integrity in everything he did and modeled that to his children, who learned by his unwavering example. Jess was a true patriarch in every way and very proud of his children and all of the accomplishments they made as the result of his guidance, support and love. The only thing greater than his love for his children, was his love and devotion to his wife, Jean, who was the center of his universe and whose arms were around Jesse when he left us.
Although he may have been small in stature, he was larger than life in every way. He could out work, out play and out love the best of them with a giant spirit and kind heart that touched all who knew him. He loved music, enjoyed fishing, gardening, boating and family time at the house he and his sons built at Bear Lake, and was an amateur ornithologist who enjoyed bird watching and could identify nearly any species he encountered. Most of all, Jesse loved being with his family and was always happiest when the family was together for any occasion.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean, sons Jesse W. Ivie (Carolyn), Todd Ivie, Chris Ivie (Marcia), his daughter Michelle J. Ivie; Grandchildren Jacob Ivie (Rachel), Drew Ivie, Skylar Hatch, Shalyse Moffett (Tyler), Breanna Ivie (the apple of his eye); and three Great Grandchildren Krew, Nayell and Thalia.
Services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Family and friends are invited to greet Jesse's family during the viewing from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019