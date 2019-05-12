Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse David Jennings Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse David Jennings Jr. Obituary
In Loving Memory
Dave was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on October 14, 1945. He died following a major stroke on April 27, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Herbert Lee Jennings, his former wife and friend, Barbara Getts Jennings and his son, Patrick.
We will miss his story telling, his laughter, his warm welcome and his support. Those who knew Dave will have their own memories to recall. An open house will be held at his home beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Guests are invited to share memories and time together.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.