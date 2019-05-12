|
In Loving Memory
Dave was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on October 14, 1945. He died following a major stroke on April 27, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Herbert Lee Jennings, his former wife and friend, Barbara Getts Jennings and his son, Patrick.
We will miss his story telling, his laughter, his warm welcome and his support. Those who knew Dave will have their own memories to recall. An open house will be held at his home beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Guests are invited to share memories and time together.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2019