Jesse Melrose Cowdell
1924 ~ 2019
Our beloved dad and grandpa, Jesse Melrose Cowdell, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born September 3, 1924 in Riverton, UT.
Jesse was a man of service and a friend to everyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his children: Jensine Thompson, Terry Stanford, Marie (David) Rose, Sandy Millet and Annette (Craig) Gibson, 13 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat, daughter Connie, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton Stake Center, 1855 W. 13400 S. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Riverton City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019