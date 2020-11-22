Jessie Polychronis

1923 ~ 2020

Our beautiful and loving mother, Jessie Minerva Polychronis, 97, died peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. After years of battling a variety of physical difficulties, her tired body finally succumbed.

Jessie was born on August 23, 1923, in Park City, Utah, to parents Robert Leslie (Cappy) and Mamie Roach. Jessie was the second child and first daughter of six children. She married George Polychronis, also of Park City, on May 31, 1953, in Elko, Nevada. Lifelong residents of Park City, they spent the next 58 years, side by side, building their businesses and raising their three sons. George died in 2011 and Jessie moved to Salt Lake City.

Jessie graduated from Park City High School. Shortly after her graduation, her mother died from a brain tumor, leaving behind three-year-old twin boys, Jim and John. Jessie selflessly spent the next decade helping her father raise the twins. Even after she and George married and started their own family, she continued to serve in this parental role.

Throughout her adult life, Jessie was the support system for George as he and his brother founded and operated several businesses. These included Mt. Air Market, Mt. Air Variety, and two Mt. Air Café locations, one in Park City and one in Kamas. She not only worked with George in the businesses, she took the lead role in raising three sons and running the household. She was truly the glue that held the family together.

Jessie loved Park City. One of the happiest days of her life was when she and George were able to purchase their home in the Thaynes Canyon area. She loved her home and spent countless hours cooking, decorating, and growing flowers in her garden. She was happiest when with her family. Jessie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Jeff & Susie, Tim & Shamby and Scott & Carrie, her grandsons Joey, Cole, Reese, Corey, and Kyle, and her brothers Jim and John. She is preceded in death by her husband George, her brothers Les and Cliff, and her sister Bonnie.

Jessie's family would like to thank Home Care Assistance for their years of daily care, and Inspiration Hospice for assisting Jessie in her final days. Most of all, our family will be eternally grateful to our brother Tim and his family for opening their home to Jessie and for the years of loving care they provided.

Jessie's remains will be interred at the Park City Cemetery. Because of Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. Once the dangers of this deadly virus have passed, Jessie's family will plan a celebration of her life. Please stay safe and healthy.



