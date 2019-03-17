|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Jewel Miller Mortensen beloved Mother, Gram, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2019 of natural causes after a 36 year courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born February 6th, 1935 in the Land of Enchantment in the Kingdom of the Sun (Columbus, NM) to George and Fanny Miller.
From a young age, Jewel was fascinated by the sciences, and found particular interest in Chemistry. She attended the University of New Mexico and graduated with a degree in Chemistry and a Masters in Bio-Chemistry. After graduation she accepted a job as a Chemist at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. That is where she met the love of her life Paul Ivan Mortensen. They were later married in Elko, NV on October 21st, 1957. Jewel continued her education earning her PhD in Organic-Chemistry all while working a full time job and raising kids. After Jewel and Paul left Dugway they opened a successful Building Maintenance Company in Salt Lake City, UT. For a time Jewel served as the President of the Parkinson's Education Program of Utah, Salt Lake Chapter (PEP). She even traveled to Washington DC speaking with various lawmakers to seek more money for Parkinson's research. Jewel found joy in helping others. She would always say "People first". She loved her family and friends, writing poetry, watching football, working on cars, playing bingo and telling jokes.
She is survived by her five children, grandson - Her pride and joy, three brothers, sister, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three brothers.
At Jewel's request her body will be donated to the University of Utah's Body Donor Program to aid in the advancement of treatments for Parkinson Disease. Jewel's name will be added to the Celebration of Life Monument located at Liberty Square, Salt Lake City, UT. This Monument is a tribute to Donors inspiring other to save and enhance life through donation.
The Family will hold a graveside memorial services at a later date in Ephraim, UT.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Parkinson/MS research or just take the time to visit someone in need.
We would like to express our gratitude to all the Nurses and Aides at Avalon Valley for all the compassionate care shown to Jewel during her stay there.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019