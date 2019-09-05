Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Hillcrest 2nd Ward LDS Chapel
8735 Harvard Park Drive
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sandy Hillcrest 2nd Ward LDS Chapel
8735 Harvard Park Drive
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy Hillcrest 2nd Ward LDS Chapel
8735 Harvard Park Drive
Sandy, UT
Jill Bennion Warner


1965 - 2019
Jill Bennion Warner
1965 ~ 2019
Jill Bennion Warner was born on January 10, 1965 in Murray, Utah to Paul Brent Bennion and Sharene Washburn Bennion. She unexpectedly returned to her loving Father in Heaven on August 31, 2019. She married Mark Stevens Warner in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 2, 1983. Jill is survived by her husband, Mark and her three children and their spouses: Candice (Chad) Hind, Paul Warner, and Daniel (Mindy) Warner.
Viewings for Jill will be held on Friday, September 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 7th from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Sandy Hillcrest 2nd Ward LDS Chapel, 8735 Harvard Park Drive, Sandy, Utah. Interment and burial will take place at the Sandy City Cemetery in Sandy, Utah. For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
