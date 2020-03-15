|
|
"Together Again"
Jill Cathleen Radcliff, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2020 at the age of 74.
Jill was born in Stockton, California on April 19, 1945 to James and Nadyne Armstrong. She grew up in Sacramento, and graduated from La Sierra High School in 1962. While at La Sierra, she met the love of her life, Richard Radcliff, whom she would marry on August 7, 1965. Jill and Richard would soon move to Stockton, CA and begin their family.
Jill was the ultimate hockey-mom, and could often be found traveling with her family to ice hockey tournaments all over Northern California in support of her boys, and lending a hand whenever and wherever needed.
In 1983, Jill and Richard moved to Murray, Utah where she resided for 37 years until her passing. Over that time, Jill worked in Pharmacies for Smith's, Albertson's and Macey's stores.
Jill had a place in her heart for animals, and was never one to turn away a stray, which is apparent by the numerous pets she loved and spoiled throughout her lifetime. She was also a great supporter of the Humane Society of Utah.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Brett, Eric (Jennelee), and Drew, her 5 cherished grandchildren Madilyn, Hannah, Cameron, Lauren and Mali, her mother Nadyne (Penny) Armstrong, Brother and sister in-law Rodger and Barbara Radcliff, many nephews and nieces, and her best furry friend, Forrest.
Jill was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard Radcliff, father James Armstrong, and brothers Duke, Max and Jeff Armstrong.
Friends and family of Jill are invited to join us in a celebration of her life on Sunday March 22, from 2:00-5:00pm at Jill and Richard's home in Murray. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 21, 2020