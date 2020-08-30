1/2
Jill Conkle Wagaman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Conkle Wagaman
1944 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Jill Conkle Wagaman, 76, of Riverton, UT passed away August 24, 2020 in Murray, UT after complications due to a bacterial infection and liver disease.
Jill was born February 6, 1944 in Murray, UT to Russell Don Conkle and Willa Dansie Conkle. She attended and graduated from Bingham High School.
Jill married the love of her life, George Dale Wagaman on February 14, 1969 in Riverton, UT at the Riverton Second Ward. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage and spent time together at their family cabin, attending local rodeos, taking yearly trips to Wendover and making occasional visits to Wyoming Downs, where her family raced horses.
Jill was a loving mother to her two sons, Russell Don and Justin Dale. She enjoyed supporting them in their rodeo pursuits and their passion for cars.
She volunteered and worked for many years at the Riverton Senior Center, where she shared her many creative talents.
Jill is known by her family for her love of a competitive, yet friendly, game of cards, mixing up a mean batch of mustard vegetables, jams and soups, her bright smile and her fun-loving sense of humor.
Jill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband George Dale Wagaman, her son Justin Dale and his wife Susette, grandchildren Robbie, Josh and Chambrey, 3 great grandchildren and her brother Jack and his wife Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Willa Conkle and her son Russell.
Jill will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverton Cemetery, 13200 S. 1500 W. Riverton, UT.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donating to the food bank or to your favorite charity.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
Dear Dale & family,
Our hearts go out to you during this most difficult time. Jill was one awesome lady, always so good to us. She will be be missed.
With much love & sympathy, Geno & Barbara Standifird
Barbara & Geno Standifird
Family
August 29, 2020
I'm going to miss you. I always wanted to call you mom because before my dad got remarried you were always been a mom to me. Love you always mom
Walter Clausen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved