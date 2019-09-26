Home

Jill Priscilla Livingston

August 14, 1957 ~ Sept 21, 2019
Jill Priscilla Livingston passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2019.
She was born August 14, 1957, the youngest child of Robert C. Livingston and Zelda (Johnson) Livingston of the Rose Park neighborhood in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jill was adventurous, intelligent, and loving. Going camping, four-wheeling and fishing with her family were among her favorite pastimes. Throughout her life, she could always be counted on for a story, laugh or impromptu lesson on the art of driving in the snow. She was devoted to her church and her kind-heart and outgoing nature means she leaves behind many friends. Jill thought of her co-workers as friends.
She joins in death, her father Robert C. Livingston, mother Zelda (Johnson) Livingston and brother Gary LeRoy Livingston.
Jill is survived by her son and daughter Clinton (Samantha) Olson and Carrie Ella Olson; three grandchildren Shelby, Kade, and Tate Olson; sister Ella Lorraine (Jay) Stanton, brother Robert C. (Glenda) Livingston II, and sister in law Kathy Maxell Livingston; two aunts, Marianne Housely and Arlene Bishop; and many nieces, nephews and cousins - many of whom she grew up with.
The family would like to thank her neighbors Larry and Sharon Dallinga for all of the help they've provided over the years.
We are also grateful for LaRay Burgess, Harry Diamonti and Kathy Maxwell Livingston for their assistance as we navigated this difficult time
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
