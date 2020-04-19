|
Jim L. Healy
1938 - 2020
Our wonderful Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, James LeRoy Healy, passed away on April 17, 2020. Jimmy was born in Murray, Utah to Roy and Bernice Healy on January 9, 1938. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood with many friends and his siblings, Gayle, Gordie, Larry and Cherry. He captured the Junior World Horseshoe Championship, and was an expert beet thinner. He could see a double feature, get an ice cream, and a piece of hard candy for 2 bits! He was the Student Body President at Murray High School and married his high school sweetheart, Rae Reese in 1957. Jim was an alumnus of Westminster College where he played basketball and graduated with honors. He taught math and helped coach basketball at Jordan High School for 3 years before settling into his career as the head golf professional at Meadowbrook and Riverbend Golf Courses, retiring in 1999 after 45 years with Salt Lake County.
A proud member of the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jim enjoyed a service mission finding jobs for many people. Jim and Rae raised five children: JoDee, Mark, Holly, Will and Roy. He supported them in all of their activities, ups and downs, lefts and rights. He always had their backs. He introduced them to old movies, classic singers, and spooky stories. Many of us still check in trees and under our beds for the pretend character "Morgan".
Jim loved to visit by the fireplace in the living room and at the beach at Bear Lake. Trips to Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Cherry Hill and Oceanside, California were favorites. He always loved family time and really shined at bringing us together.
Jim was great at many things, but he was a World Champion Grandpa! The grandkids all loved him, and will surely carry his memory and influence for many years to come, especially at Halloween. He loved 12 grandchildren: Lyric, Rachel, Reese, Connor, Diana, Lance, Megan, Olivia, Gracie, Jimmy, Eric and Raegan, and 5 great-grandchildren: Kallie, Mason, Jaden, Tatum and Harper. We will all miss him and will think of him every day. We love you, Dad!
Special thanks to the staff at IMC Hospital and Jim's hospice care team: Cheryl, Ruth and Suzie, and to our dear friends at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary: Kurt, Gregg, Roger and Tyson.
A viewing will be held Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT 84107. Funeral services will be held for Jim on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, with a viewing from 11:00-11:45 am. Sadly, due to limited seating because of the coronavirus, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. We invite all who desire to attend the viewings, where groups of 10 will be staggered. The funeral services will be live streamed via the internet at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020