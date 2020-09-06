1/1
Jim Talbot
1940 - 2020
In Loving Memory
Jim Talbot, age 80, died peacefully on August 22 surrounded by his family. He courageously battled lung cancer for over 2 years.
He was an avid horse racing fan and loved to read. He was raised in Salt Lake City, UT and moved to Washington state in 1967 to work at Sound Refining. After several years working in the oil industry he started a new career in construction. Left to mourn his loss and (figure out his handicapping strategy) is his wife of 52 years, Kate, daughters Sherry Martin, Kathy (John) Charles, and Karen Hill, and sons Jerry Talbot, and Mark Talbot. He is also survived by 1 sister and 3 brothers, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank his Kaiser Federal Way Hospice staff and Comfort Keeper caregiver as well as the staff at Village Green Retirement Center.
Jim will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Salt Lake City, UT. Memorial services will be in Salt Lake City, UT in 2021, date to be determined.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
