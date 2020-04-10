|
Jimmy Roger Duncan
1934 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Jimmy Roger Duncan died peacefully at the home of his son Jim on April 5, 2020. Born May 9, 1934 to Retha Lola (Long) Duncan and Alton Edwin Duncan in Tabor City, North Carolina. Jimmy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jimmy served in the United States Air Force in the 1950's, then transitioned to the Utah Air National Guard where he served over 30 years as a Flight Engineer on the C-97, C-124, KC-97, and a Boom Operator on the KC-135. Jimmy served the United States very well with many trips to Europe, Vietnam, and many other countries which are too many to remember or count. Jimmy married the love of his life, Eulale Geneva Birch (1935-2019) in 1957. They were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1958. Together, Jimmy and Eulale had 5 children, Jim (Lois), Pamela, Shawn (Lisa), Chad (Hollie), and Bonni, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Jimmy and Eulale always included their children on great family vacations of camping, boating, fishing, and trips to North Carolina, Star Valley Wyoming/Idaho, and Illinois to visit family. Jimmy has 9 siblings, Virgie (Adern), Alton, Charles (Mary), Cecil Rita, Virginia (Lee), Homer (Lucille), Tom (Clara), Magdalene (Darrell), Pete (Maeve). Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Virgie, Alton, Charles, Cecil Rita, Virginia, and Magdalene. He is survived by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Jimmy will be interred at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please use those funds to help family or friends suffering due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Federal Government and the CDC have limited all gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. Please keep this in mind when attending the staggered viewing. A group of 10 may enter at a time then filter out, allowing the next group to enter. While a group of 10 is in the building, please do not line up outside of the mortuary entrance. It is strongly advised to wait inside of your vehicle. The viewing will be live streamed on ZOOM, please refer to www.memorialutah.com for instructions.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020