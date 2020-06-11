Jo-An Harline Lyman

1934 ~ 2020

On June 9, 2020, Jo-An Harline Lyman (86 yrs), stepped peacefully into her next great adventure. Her pure heart and sure testimony of the truth were among the only cargo she carried with her. Jo-An was without her beloved companion for 14 years, during which time she looked forward to the kiss she received this week as she stepped through the veil and celebrated her 67th wedding anniversary, arriving only a day late. I'm sure they agreed, "It's Been a Long, Long Time". Surrounded by her loving family, she embarked on her journey amid songs and shared memories of her life of service and sacrifice to others. The last-born child of Oscar and Lorena Harline, Jo-An arrived on February 15, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A self-proclaimed tomboy, she loved climbing the trees of her father's orchards and adored her five older brothers; she also shared a special bond with her sister. She loved the people of the Grant Stake where she lived for over 75 years and where her father presided (1945-56). She was, along with her uncle, siblings and sons, a proud alumnus of Granite High School, remaining lifelong friends with many of her classmates. Several of Jo-An's dear siblings passed away far too young, but she was comforted by her faith in eternal families. No longer a tomboy, the winsome University of Utah co-ed, left one young engineering student from Blanding, Utah, starstruck. Gary Lyman sweetly wrote during their engagement that he would have "died an early death from a broken heart" had she not accepted his proposal of marriage. Gary and Jo-An were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1953, with the small-town boy winning the heart of the big-city girl. Now, reunited, Gary can make good on his promise to "…strive to make [her] happy forever and to always love [her]". For her part, no suitor's affections were ever more completely reciprocated. Their adventures took them from a basement apartment on Harvard Avenue while Gary finished his degree, to Washington State, then on to Robbins AFB in Georgia, and finally back to Utah, where they built their dream home on a lot that had been part of the Harline family farm. With all their travels, there was no place she loved more than Gary's cherished hometown of Blanding, a love that continues in the hearts of their children. Serving beyond her own family, her work as a teaching assistant at Woodrow Wilson, Madison, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools gave further expression to her love of teaching and children. Her gifts were also employed in the many callings she faithfully held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to many teaching assignments in the Primary and Relief Society, she served in many presidencies of these organizations and as president. She eventually realized her dream of missionary service, returning with Gary to Georgia, sharing her love of the scriptures and the gospel of Jesus Christ. This, for them, was like a second honeymoon. Her delicate spirit was especially sensitive to the beauties of nature and art. She loved poetry, great literature, mountain meadows of wild flowers, and the music and film of the 40's and 50's. Like her father, she loved good tilled earth and things that grow, turning her home and gardens into a serene and beautiful retreat. And Fall, with its autumn leaves and "bright blue weather" would spell bind her in an annual reverie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, to whom she was a beloved aunt, other friends and family, her six sons: Glenn (Janae), Gregory (Patsy), Reed (Kathryn), Dr. Cory (Janene), Jed (Angie), Dr. Matthew (Katrina); 34 grandchildren and 41 great-grand-children (with 5 more enroute). She stands as a loving companion to one of the noble sons of Zion; and as a mother in Israel, she fulfilled the work her parents began. A viewing will be held at the Ridgedale Ward, 3400 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Friday, June 12, 6-8:30 pm. Funeral Services will be at the Ridgedale Ward on Saturday, June 13, at 11 am, preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens.



