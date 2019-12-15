|
Jo Ann Sylvester
1954 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Jo Ann Sylvester was born May 16, 1954 in Salt Lake City the daughter of Helen Jenkins and William Lavender. She passed into her next life on December 10, 2019 after battling years of illness and pain.
She spent most of her early years in Salt Lake living near her cousins that she would play with often. She attended Hillcrest High School, where she met the love of her life, her husband John Sylvester, and they were married on January 28 1972. Together they traveled across country from Washington to Virginia while they were in the Navy.
Jo always had a project going and took classes to decorate cakes, arts and crafts. They eventually settled in Taylorsville, Utah with their 4 children.
She loved to teach crafting and some of her happiest moments were making holiday decorations and presents for her family. She was a great baker and early on would make platters of goodies for the neighbors at Christmas time.
She always knew she wanted to become a nurse and later in life she was able to pursue that dream. She attended Salt Lake Community College where she earned her nursing degree. She touched many lives as a nurse and inspired her own children and grand children to seek out what they love and follow their dreams.
Preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Shana James. Survived by her loving husband John Sylvester, sons Jeremy Sylvester and Jess Sylvester, daughters Jenna Jensen and Jillian (George) Sylvester, nine wonderful grandchildren and one great grand child, her brother Dean Lavender, Niece Patricia Allen, Nephew Steven Martinez, and daughter-in-law Koren Sylvester.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Interment to follow at the same location.
We love you, Mom! You will always be with us.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019