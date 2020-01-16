|
|
Joan B. Hatch Penrod
1934 ~ 2020
Our beautiful mom is home. Joan B. Hatch Penrod, our little firecracker, returned home on January 12, 2020. Mom is a 4th of July baby and she loved all things family, faith and 4th of July. Joan married her eternal sweetheart, Ardis Marion Penrod, on September 13, 1956 in the Manti temple. They were blessed with 5 children and their spouses: Carey & Denise Penrod, Charie & Scott Draper, Charon (deceased) & Rod Mackie, Nadean Hall & Fitzwilliam Darcy, formerly of Pemberly, and Janae & Richard Stuck. They were further blessed and had the most fun adventures with 18 grandchildren and their spouses along with 25 great grandchildren.
Mom was an artist with a natural and creative talent. Mom loved and celebrated every holiday but made Christmas especially beautiful and meaningful for her family.
As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mom served the Lord for many years and in different capacities, but especially loved serving as stake Young Women's camp director for over 27 years. Mom has a strong testimony of her friend Jesus Christ. The love of her savior carried her through the loss of her daughter Charon and husband Ardis.
There is so much more to mom than what we can tell here, just know that mom loved so very much and is loved by many. She will be greatly missed.
Mom is now dancing in the kitchen with dad.
Please join us to celebrate Joan on January 18, 2020 at the Kearns 16th ward building located at 4300 W. 4715 So. Kearns, UT. 84118 starting at 12:00 noon, with a viewing before from 10:30-11:30 as well as Friday January 17, 2020 from 6-8 at the same location. The internment will be at Memorial Estates Redwood at 6500 So. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020