Joan Elizabeth Fechser McClellan passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1930, in Provo, Utah to Sarah Elizabeth Fenton and Frederick Kenneth Fechser.
Joan graduated from East High School and from the University of Utah. As a young college graduate she went on to teach 2nd grade in the Granite School District.
Joan married Kenneth G. McClellan on April 9, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. As they welcomed children into their lives, Joan no longer taught school, but, continued to influence young lives as she taught them piano. Many students were blessed over the years by her sweet and kind manor in which she shared her talent for over 40 years.
Not only did Joan teach piano, she served as the ward organist for many years as well. This was a calling that challenged her in the beginning, but, became a big part of her life as she accompanied many soloists for musical numbers. Her musical ability to bring the spirit into her playing was loved by all.
Joan was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and captain of the Edgehill Camp for 4 years. She was also very active in her LDS church auxiliary organizations including Stake Relief Society President and a teacher in Relief Society on both a stake and ward level.
Joan especially loved working in the Salt Lake Temple in her later years. She was very aware that the temple session was available in many languages, yet there was not a session available for the deaf. This was something that she felt very strong about and after working diligently with the Temple Presidency and the LDS deaf community, she was able to make that happen. It was because of Joan, a live session with sign language was opened for the deaf members. Joan was humble and not one to welcome praise, but we as her children are proud of this accomplishment that changed the experience of the temple for so many.
Joan was an amazing mother. Her unwavering faith and testimony will continue to bless our lives and that of her posterity forever. She taught us to pray and to love and to forgive. Her example of humility and kindness is cherished. We will miss her tender smile and love.
Joan's children include Elizabeth (Dave) Perkins, Mary (David) Lattin, David (Tammy) McClellan, Becky (Steve) Erickson. Preceded in death by husband, Ken, son Paul and son-in-law, Neil. She is the grandmother to 16 beloved grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, all of which she called "Lamb"
Our family wishes to express our sincere love and appreciation to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living in Holladay. The care that was given to both our father and our mother was exceptional. We love each of you and consider you part of our extended family. Thank You.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday December 30th, 2019 at the Brookshire Ward building, 3487 South 1300 East, where friends may visit with the family on Sunday evening at the church from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and also on Monday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online memories and tributes can be posted for the family at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019