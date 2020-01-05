|
|
Joan G. Christensen
1934-2020
Bountiful, Utah-Joan Graham Christensen (85) died peacefully in her home on January 1, 2020, surrounded by family.
Joan was born on August 14, 1934, in Fairview, Utah, to Ellis Earl Graham and Mary Mae Sanderson. She was raised in Manti, Utah, the youngest of five children, and the darling of the family. Even from an early age, everyone recognized that Joan was an angel, a little bit of heaven on earth for all who knew her.
In 1952, Mac Christensen, "Mr. Mac," offered to give Joan a ride home from a Snow College basketball game. The rest is history. They were married on June 23, 1953, and enjoyed 66 years together. They were blessed with eight children, 39 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.
For Joan, 66 years with Mac and countless memories with her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the greatest treasures of her life. Joan held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary President, Relief Society President, and positions in the stake auxiliaries, but there was no calling more precious to her than wife and mother.
Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law Terri (Taud) Olsen; seven children-Scott (Janine), Sydnie (Reed) Shurtliff, Stan (Teri), Spencer (Carolyn), Stuart, Shauna (Michael) Cleverly, and Sara (Matt) Ebert; 39 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and three more great grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are two sisters, Nora Mae Willey and Gloria Sonntag, and her brother, Jerry Graham.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Mac; her oldest son, Steve; her parents; her brother Rodney Graham; her siblings-in-law Clyde Willey, Pat Graham, Ethelyn Graham, and Doug Sonntag; her daughter-in-law Betsy Wiscombe Christensen; and her great-grandson Bowen James Larsen.
Joan was a special and dear person to countless friends and neighbors, and there are many who want to pay their respects, for which the family is sincerely grateful. But to honor her specific wishes that her funeral be a simple family service, there will be no public viewing or funeral. In lieu of flowers, Joan has expressed that those who might choose to do so could consider a donation to Primary Children's Hospital. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020