Joan Gibb Nielson
1941 ~ 2019
Joan Child Gibb Nielson, 78, passed away October 17, 2019 from complications due to metastatic breast cancer. Joan was born August 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City, UT to Richard H. Child and Virgie Minnoch Child. She married John Douglas Gibb in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 12, 1962. After the death of her first husband in August, 1994, she married Adonis H. Nielson, Jr. on May 13, 2000 in Holladay, UT.
Joan graduated from Highland High School in 1959. She attended the University of Utah where she was affiliated with the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and Brigham Young University where she loved taking art classes. Joan was an amazing Utah Foster Parent from 1971 - 1990, welcoming around 35 children into her home and her heart. Throughout the years, Joan was employed with Pediatric Therapy Clinic as an office manager, Cottonwood High School as a Special Education assistant, CNA Unisource where she received her Series 7 license, and Key Property Management.
Joan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various Stake and Ward callings. She loved being an ordinance worker at the Salt Lake LDS Temple for 12 years. Joan's interests were her family, gardening, nature in general and anything to do with the arts. She was always doing service for others and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Joanna Gibb Timothy (Scott); her sons: Steven Child Gibb, Daniel Jason Gibb, and Michael Paul Gibb; her stepdaughter, Michael Tamyra Covington (Bud); her stepson, Adonis Richard Nielson (Liz); her stepgrandsons: Peterson Scott Timothy (Jennifer), Trevor Hansen (Wendy), Adam Covington (Claire), and Zach Nielson; her stepgranddaughters: Hailey Nielson, Paige Covington, Lynda Timothy, and Madison Timothy; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Child Lunt (Larry) and brother, James R. Child (Debbie). Joan was preceded in death by her first husband, John Douglas Gibb; her son, Douglas John Gibb; and her second husband, Adonis H. Nielson, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Wed., October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holladay 25th Ward, 4650 S. Naniloa Dr., Holladay, UT. Viewings will be held at the Holladay 25th Ward on Tuesday, October 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wed., October 23 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, Millcreek, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019