Joan Hansen Ostler

Joan Hansen Ostler Obituary
Joan Hansen Ostler
1936 ~ 2019
Generous, smart, and darkly funny. Who was Joan Hansen Ostler? Joan passed away Monday morning at her home of nearly 60 years. Born January 1, 1936 in Yakima, Washington to Betty and Ted Hansen, she grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. Joan married Paul Ostler on August 7, 1953 in Elko, NV. Her pastimes included game shows (she never missed Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy!), puzzles, reading, cats, crocheting, and spoiling her grandchildren. Joan adored baseball and spent her springs, summers, and falls always with a game on. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and bicker partner, Paul, and her best friend Irmgard Uchtdorf. She is survived by her devoted daughter Robyn, grandsons Clayton and Ben (Tori), and her beloved great-granddaughter Aly. The family asks that you take time out to watch a baseball game in her honor and be sure to tell those you care about how much you love them. We love you, Gr. Gr. Joan! www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
