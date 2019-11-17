|
Joan Johnson
Smith
9/4/1935 ~ 11/14/2019
Joan Johnson Smith died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home in Midvale, Utah, and awakened to a joyous reunion with her dear husband, parents and younger sister Kay, who died in infancy.
Joan was born on September 4, 1935, in Preston, Idaho, to Daniel Johnson and Sarah Goff Johnson. Two things were discovered about her very early in life: She had a beautiful singing voice and she adored furry little things, namely dogs and cats. She spent much of her childhood developing her talents as a soprano, pianist and organist. Joan earned a B.A. in Musical Theater from the University of Utah. While in college, Joan met Darrell Franklin Smith on a blind date and they were later married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1955.
The couple lived in San Francisco and Honolulu before settling in Kentfield, California, where Darrell became an ophthalmologist in private practice. The San Francisco Bay Area was fertile ground for the devoted mother raising seven children to perfect her musical talents. Our lives were filled with her music and that of the other talented musicians with whom she frequently collaborated in performances of opera, symphonies, oratorios and chamber works. She also had a long career teaching voice lessons, privately and in schools. Joan earned a Master of Music Literature from Dominican College, co-founded the Novato Lyric Opera company, and directed the Oakland Temple pageant three times.
After retirement, Joan and Darrell returned to the Salt Lake valley where 6 of their 7 children had eventually settled. The move reunited the couple with friends from their youth and brought new friendships, making their final years especially happy. Joan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in leadership and teaching positions. When not leading the ward choir, she was singing in it; when not playing the organ for services, she was leading the hymns. She was compassionate and generous to all.
Joan is survived by her sister, Louise; her children, Leslie Smith, Lenore Lillywhite (Todd), Natalie Taylor (John), Fielding Smith, Daniel Smith, Melissa Smith and Sarah Smith; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
We will forever be blessed by the loving influence of this great woman.
A viewing will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State St., Murray. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23rd, 11:00 a.m., at the Union Park Fifth Chapel at 7699 Chad St. (765 East), Midvale. Friends and family may call at the church Saturday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019