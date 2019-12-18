|
|
Joan Kay Hullinger Norton
1943 ~ 2019
Joan Kay Hullinger Norton returned to Heavenly Father Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 76, after passing away peacefully at home. She was born July 13, 1943 in Tooele, Utah to Hugh and Mary Hullinger. Joan grew up both in Tooele and in a ghost town 17 miles outside Battle Mountain, Nevada. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1961. She went on to graduate from BYU with a degree in speech and drama in 1965. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Joan married A. Dennis Norton from Provo, Utah on August 16, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. Joan and Dennis lived in Provo, Heber, Salt Lake City, and ?nally settled in Alpine in 1981. They were blessed with ?ve children, Jillynn, Lisa, Russell, Terri, and Marylee.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her step-father, Tom Norris.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Norton, and their ?ve children: Jillynn (Troy) Teeples, Lisa (Ken) Merritt, Russell (Wendie) Norton, Terri (Drew) McDowell, and Marylee (Dusty) Tanner, as well as 18 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Rosemary) Hullinger.
Joan's father owned the Blue Gem Turquoise Mine and Joan always wore and gifted turquoise jewelry because it reminded her of her family. Some of Joan's favorite family gatherings were in Ophir, St. George, Lake Powell, and Driggs, Idaho.
Joan loved participating in and supporting the performing arts. One of the highlights of her life was being selected in 1964 as one of 13 cast members for an eight-week tour of the Orient with the USO. Joan also loved teaching, especially speech and drama. She loved reading. Joan supported local elementary and jr. high reading programs with both her time and money.
Joan was a rabid BYU fan. Life revolved around the BYU football and basketball schedules and she kept meticulous records of each player's performance.
Family came ?rst for Joan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved creating memories with teddy bear picnics, tea parties, Tuacahn plays, and family vacations.
Joan has always had an understanding of the Lord's Plan. She has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities from pianist to serving alongside Dennis in a BYU Ward. Her favorite calling was being a missionary at Temple Square, where she was one of the ?rst women to conduct tours.
Joan's family would like to give a special thanks to Colleen Norton for being Joan's caregiver, friend and basically adopted daughter for the last ten years.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, in American Fork. Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 am at the Alpine North Stake Center located at 1125 East Alpine Boulevard, Alpine. A short viewing will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be at the Alpine City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019