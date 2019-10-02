Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Huckleberry Ward Chapel
1285 South 2500 West
Syracuse, UT
Joan Knudsen Gibbs


1931 - 2019
Joan Knudsen Gibbs, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huckleberry Ward Chapel, 1285 South 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Portage Utah Cemetery at 3 p.m.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
