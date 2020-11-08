Joan Leah Wiggins Banks

1956 ~ 2020

Joan Leah Wiggins Banks, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away November 4, 2020. Joan was born January 25, 1956 in Ogden, Utah to Cyril (Ed) and Marie Wiggins. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served 4 years in the Jordan River Temple. She enjoyed needlework, puzzles, and spending time with her family. Survived by her husband, Richard Banks; her children Jessica (Steve) Mabey, Karen (Kevin) Cambell, David (Sonya) Banks, Katie Banks; and her grandchildren, Jacob, Eric, Matthew, Alex, Makenzie, and Jennica. Joan is preceded in death by her mother; father; and youngest daughter, Rebecca Jo.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 11 am. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.



