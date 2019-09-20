|
|
March 27, 1938 ~
September 19, 2019
Our sweet mama has gone home to her loved one's on the other side. Mom was born in Hannibal, Missouri to Dorothy and John Griffin. She was born at only 3 lbs. but with a fighting spirit that never left her. Mom was preceded in death by her son Arlen E Ward, her husband John Marriott, Mother Dorothy Griffin Malloy, Fathers John Griffin and Louis LaChance and three older siblings, Leo, Raymond and Irene. She leaves behind two sisters and one brother Bette, Brenda and Bob.
Mom had 7 children, Arlen, Pamela, Paulette (Polly) Terri, Cindy, Mike and her baby, Teresa. Many Grand and Great Grandkids. Mom loved to cook and spent many happy years as a cook at a ranch in Skull Valley where her mother also lived nearby. Mom also loved traveling. She had great adventures driving their motor home across the country with John and sometimes her mom. Mom also loved the mountains, camping and fishing and enjoyed several years of being campground hosts. And of course, mama loved her many fur babies; We are so glad she will once again be able to enjoy their love and comfort. We would like to thank the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center, Tooele and the very special hospice team. Jenny, Ceile, Morgan and Emily that loved and cared for her.
Graveside services with immediate family will be at date to be announced.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019