Joan Muir Marchant
1940 ~ 2019
Joan Muir Marchant passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early hours of August 11, 2019 following a long battle with endometrial cancer. Joan was born on January 13, 1940 in Bountiful, Utah to Harold Dan and Lucile Sedgwick Muir. She married Richard P. Marchant on September 4, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had six children: Nancy Pehrson (Dave), Rodney Muir Marchant (Becky), Harold Kent Marchant, Stephen Carl Marchant (Heidi), Gary Muir Marchant, Kimberly Budd (Zadok), 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren-all whom were spoiled as often as she could manage it and were her greatest joy in life.
Joan was an artist whose creativity expressed itself in many ways, from creating silly songs on the spot to working in ceramics. Her ceramic creations were given freely and with love to family and friends, and are treasured keepsakes to those who have them. As a young girl Joan would draw life sketches which pop up from time to time and bring a sense of awe to those who find them. Other creations that are treasured with love are the quilts and afghans that she would make for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with friends and ward members who received them.
Joan was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held many callings and did much service. In later years, she was honored to serve as a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple. Her love of the gospel could always be found in her caring for others, especially her children where she had the unique ability to make each feels as if they were her favorite. (But everyone knew that I was her real favorite.) If you asked her, she would deny starting the many water fights (both in and out of the house) that happened over the years. In the last several years of her life, Joan fought cancer twice, never giving up hope and never losing her love for her Savior, family and friends.
There will be a graveside service held at the Bountiful Cemetery on Thursday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the LDS Ward building at 650 East and 1400 North in Bountiful. Friends and family are all welcome to attend as we remember this great lady, mother, wife, and friend. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019