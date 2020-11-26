1/1
Joan Poulter Horsley Haskins
1927 - 2020
Joan Poulter Horsley Haskins, 93 years old, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away of natural causes on November 21, 2020.
Joan was a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in her beloved Brigham City to Scott and Manilla Horsley on May 13, 1927. She lived her life with passion helping those in need with a kind smile, a warm hug or paying for a Wendy's chocolate shake to those lucky enough to be behind her in line. A prolific writer, her works ranged from a Christmas book to parables dealing with grief and loss. Additionally, she was a frequent contributor to the LA Times children's section and popular on the lecture circuit.
A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she focused on living a Christlike life, keeping active and holding many jobs in her ward.
Joan was proud of being an undergraduate student at Utah State University and obtaining a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Utah. She married Richard C. Haskins on June 20, 1945 and was married for 64 years. She is survived by her children Neal (Cindy) Haskins, Rick Haskins, Cathy Haskins, and Gena (Stephen) Alder, her seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brother Scott Phillip Horsley, and her baby brother Clem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Joan Haskins Scholarship fund at the University of Utah School of Business. This fund will support students who come from foster care or have homeless backgrounds. To donate, please contact Katie Amundsen at katie.amundsen@eccles.utah.edu or 801-783-0325.
For those wanting to view the graveside service via Zoom on Saturday, November 28, 2020 please go to larkinmortuary.com for details.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
November 25, 2020
Hi Neal!
Although your mother lived a very rich life, I want to give my condolences for her passing. I met your mom and dad at the hospital and although she was fit to be tied she came over to thank me and give me a hug. What a sweet lady. I know you don't believe in hokus pokus but I surround you and your family with healing white light. Does it work? I think so. I would like to see you again Neal. It's been decades since you treated me to a day fly fishing on the Weber. I love you my old friend.
Tom Hanson
Tom Hanson
Friend
November 25, 2020
Joan was a remarkable woman who raised a remarkable family. Our love and condolences to you all.
Don & Sylvia Hartley
Friend
