Hi Neal!

Although your mother lived a very rich life, I want to give my condolences for her passing. I met your mom and dad at the hospital and although she was fit to be tied she came over to thank me and give me a hug. What a sweet lady. I know you don't believe in hokus pokus but I surround you and your family with healing white light. Does it work? I think so. I would like to see you again Neal. It's been decades since you treated me to a day fly fishing on the Weber. I love you my old friend.

Tom Hanson

Friend