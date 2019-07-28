|
Joan Sharon Schmidt Van Couwenberghe
1942 - 2019
Joan died on July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 20, 1942.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marie and Edmund Schmidt. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her children William (Elizabeth), Robert (Maxine), Julia Anderson, Angela (David) Neeley, Veronica (Matt) Mega; brother Jerome (Pat) Schmidt; grandchildren Annalena, Anthony, Annemarie, Sarah, Maria, Douglas (Holly), Elizabeth, Alyssa, Jacklyn, Paul; great-grandchildren Karson, Joseph and soon-to-arrive Islay.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, where recitation of the holy rosary will begin at 7:30. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9757 South 1700 East, Sandy. She will be laid to rest privately at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Huntsman Cancer or the Humane Society in memory of Joan.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019